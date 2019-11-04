Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

GNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NYSE:GNK opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $11.53.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $41.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.92 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

