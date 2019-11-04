GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:GLOG opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.12. GasLog has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $22.77.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in GasLog by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in GasLog by 14.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in GasLog in the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in GasLog by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

