Gartner (NYSE:IT) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of IT stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.01. 3,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,126. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.67. Gartner has a 52-week low of $120.89 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.84 million. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $249,979.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $99,859.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,499 shares of company stock worth $601,805. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

