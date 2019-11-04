Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Chairman Min H. Kao Sells 132,131 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Chairman Min H. Kao sold 132,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $12,455,989.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Garmin stock opened at $94.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.68.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,329,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,143,530,000 after acquiring an additional 182,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $953,060,000 after acquiring an additional 824,805 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,442,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,121,000 after acquiring an additional 69,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,532,000 after purchasing an additional 317,069 shares in the last quarter. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

