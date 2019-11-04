Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,020,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Gardner Denver stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. Gardner Denver has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $36.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Gardner Denver from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gardner Denver from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gardner Denver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gardner Denver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.83.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

