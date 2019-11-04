G.Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Equities researchers at G.Research upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of FireEye in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. G.Research analyst H. Susanto now anticipates that the information security company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). G.Research also issued estimates for FireEye’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $16.11 on Monday. FireEye has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.97.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. FireEye’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $139,877.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $83,939.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 411,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,934.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

