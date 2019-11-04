FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) Issued By DA Davidson

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 52.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.
About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.
