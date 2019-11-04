FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) Issued By DA Davidson

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

CORR opened at $49.57 on Monday. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $617.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 52.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

