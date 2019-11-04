FY2019 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.53. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

TPX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

TPX stock opened at $89.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.71. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.6% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Anderson sold 15,709 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $1,205,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 405 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $30,516.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,642.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,086 shares of company stock valued at $17,364,698 in the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

