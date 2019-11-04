FY2019 EPS Estimates for Servicesource International Inc Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:SREV)

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Servicesource International in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Servicesource International’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SREV. ValuEngine upgraded Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of SREV opened at $1.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Servicesource International has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 million, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Moore purchased 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,687.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 47.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 228,669 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 281.6% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 419,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 309,724 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

