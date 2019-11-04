FY2019 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Boosted by Cormark

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

SSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.58.

Shares of SSL opened at C$9.25 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.66.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$28.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.05 million.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.22, for a total value of C$32,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,088.28. Also, Director David Awram sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$106,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 516,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,464,611. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,789.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

