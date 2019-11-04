FY2019 EPS Estimates for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Cut by DA Davidson

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for International Paper in a research note issued on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.51. DA Davidson also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

International Paper stock opened at $43.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.03%. International Paper’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in International Paper by 138.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 83.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in International Paper by 218.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

