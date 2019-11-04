FY2019 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.99.

HPP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $36.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,799.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 38,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,100,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

