FY2019 EPS Estimates for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corteva in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Oakview Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,058,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,124,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

