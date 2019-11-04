FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Compass Diversified Holdings Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compass Diversified in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CODI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Compass Diversified from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:CODI opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $927,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,488.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $182,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

