Fusion Market Capitalization Tops $15.99 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. Fusion has a market cap of $15.99 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fusion has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. One Fusion token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Cobinhood and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

