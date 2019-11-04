Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $992,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.44. 318,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,514,638. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95.

