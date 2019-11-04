Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.12

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $14.14 million and approximately $26.37 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00038329 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00065358 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001181 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00087692 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,244.86 or 0.97895771 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001997 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,591,033 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

