Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.12

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $14.14 million and approximately $26.37 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00038329 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00065358 BTC.
- EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001181 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00087692 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,244.86 or 0.97895771 BTC.
- ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001997 BTC.
- LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000527 BTC.
- Brickblock (BBK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000393 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Buying and Selling Function X
Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
