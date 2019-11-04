Fulcrum Capital LLC Takes $6.08 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $69.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $285.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

