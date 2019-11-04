Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.22 ($40.95).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €36.75 ($42.73) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a 50-day moving average of €32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.70.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

