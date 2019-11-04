Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2019 // Comments off

Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.22 ($40.95).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €36.75 ($42.73) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a 50-day moving average of €32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.70.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.