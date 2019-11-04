Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Trading Up 2.9%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) shares were up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $28.27, approximately 3,082 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 1,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 14.35% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

