Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. GMP Securities cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

NYSE:FNV traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $96.70. 500,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,943. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.84 and a beta of -0.01.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,153,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 364,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after buying an additional 71,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

