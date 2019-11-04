Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.95.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. GMP Securities cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.
NYSE:FNV traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $96.70. 500,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,943. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.84 and a beta of -0.01.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,153,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 364,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after buying an additional 71,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.
About Franco Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
