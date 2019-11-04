FOX (FOXA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect FOX to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $32.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32. FOX has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie downgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.52.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.