Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Trading Up 6.5%

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.32, approximately 8,388 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 921,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FET shares. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank set a $1.00 price objective on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

The stock has a market cap of $128.14 million, a PE ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 91.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,899.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 35,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

