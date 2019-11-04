Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Set at C$55.00 by Raymond James

Fortis (TSE:FTS) has been given a C$55.00 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortis from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.20.

Shares of TSE:FTS traded down C$0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching C$54.12. The company had a trading volume of 487,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.87. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$43.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.94.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.7800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

