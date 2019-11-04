Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Fortis has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $42.80.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.3631 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.68%.

FTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortis from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

