Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 303.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Forrester Research by 127.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at $4,392,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 22.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 2.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FORR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti started coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director Neil Bradford bought 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $99,195.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.67 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.72. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.