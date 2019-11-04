Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $35.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $639.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Neil Bradford acquired 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $99,195.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 107,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

