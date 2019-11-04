FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Earns Hold Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their hold rating on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on FormFactor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on FormFactor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FormFactor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.38.

Get FormFactor alerts:

NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.27. 548,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,521. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.54 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.18%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $754,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,873 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 280,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,611 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.