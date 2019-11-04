Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,427 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 80.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 31.9% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 63.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

In related news, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $767,550. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.01. 28,024,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,338,024. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

