FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Raised to $107.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on FMC to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.41.

NYSE FMC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,954. FMC has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $96.31. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $837,731.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $17,465,827.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,784,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,074 shares of company stock worth $20,314,853. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,450,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 165.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,216,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,945,000 after purchasing an additional 759,055 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 373.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,858,000 after purchasing an additional 428,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth $34,499,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 839.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 429,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,647,000 after purchasing an additional 383,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

