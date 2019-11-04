FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $105.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective boosted by Buckingham Research from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FMC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $100.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.41.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.99. 1,016,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,954. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.61.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. FMC’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $17,465,827.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at $32,784,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $837,731.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,074 shares of company stock worth $20,314,853 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 5.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,883,000 after buying an additional 73,611 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of FMC by 387.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 305,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after buying an additional 242,908 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth $216,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth $2,183,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 19.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.