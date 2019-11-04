Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) PT Set at $17.00 by Deutsche Bank

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) received a $17.00 price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLR. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $19.31. 3,331,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.17.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 41,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 378,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 383.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

