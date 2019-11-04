Flowers Foods (FLO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Flowers Foods has set its FY19 guidance at $0.94-0.99 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.66 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Flowers Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FLO opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $24.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

