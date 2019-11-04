Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 6,470 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Clorox worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 12.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Clorox by 27.4% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 8,383.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 216,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after buying an additional 213,695 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cfra downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other Clorox news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,669 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,796.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,622 shares of company stock worth $2,184,312 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $147.04 on Monday. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $167.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.