Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in VF were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of VF by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,600 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,993,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 825.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,535,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $306,517,000 after purchasing an additional 696,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of VFC stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.37. VF Corp has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 45.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

In other news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,849.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,684,969.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,330. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.