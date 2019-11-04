Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 7,407 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Hershey by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,718,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,240,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 34,749.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,780,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,920,000 after acquiring an additional 537,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Hershey by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 689,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,368,000 after acquiring an additional 484,496 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $143.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.69. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

In other news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,736,811.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $233,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,411,875.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,372. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

