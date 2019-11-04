Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Receives $9.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on FPH. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Point in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Point from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Get Five Point alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FPH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. 8,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,239. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.02. Five Point has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Five Point had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Point will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Serengeti Asset Management LP boosted its position in Five Point by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 107,732 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Five Point by 68.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Five Point by 1.7% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 723,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Five Point in the second quarter valued at about $25,548,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Five Point by 54.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,066,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 377,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.