Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $7.30 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fitbit from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

NYSE FIT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,571,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Fitbit has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fitbit in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fitbit by 39.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fitbit by 16.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 458,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fitbit by 57.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fitbit in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

