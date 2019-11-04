Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $5.80 price objective on Fitbit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded Fitbit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital downgraded Fitbit from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fitbit from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Shares of FIT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. 52,571,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,030,365. Fitbit has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fitbit in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Fitbit by 38.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,194,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fitbit by 44.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Fitbit by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fitbit by 85.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 50,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

