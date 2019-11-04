Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,526,000 after buying an additional 341,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,808,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,052,000 after buying an additional 60,620 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,481,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,474,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,264,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,008,000 after buying an additional 123,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after buying an additional 36,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.54. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $77.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

