Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Banner worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Banner by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Banner by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Banner by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Banner by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 104,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $110,493.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $168,078. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

BANR stock opened at $55.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.36. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Banner had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

