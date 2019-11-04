Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Booking by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 357,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,893,000 after purchasing an additional 120,885 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Booking by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after purchasing an additional 201,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Booking by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,087.41.

BKNG opened at $2,032.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,606.27 and a 1 year high of $2,081.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,010.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,894.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $20.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

