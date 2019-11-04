Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,831 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Transocean worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 79.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 22,797 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 138,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fearnley Fonds lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $7.00 target price on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. Transocean LTD has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

