Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 424 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,867,863,000 after acquiring an additional 111,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,146,256,000 after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $705,455,000 after acquiring an additional 72,256 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.77.

NYSE:LMT opened at $379.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $399.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

