First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,838,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 421.2% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

FPX traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $77.17. The company had a trading volume of 258,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,169. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $57.82 and a 1 year high of $81.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.22.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.