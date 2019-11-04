First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Stock Price Up 6%

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) shares rose 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.41, approximately 717,679 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 342,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,345,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.