First Foundation (FFWM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

11/1/2019 – First Foundation was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2019 – First Foundation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/25/2019 – First Foundation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/24/2019 – First Foundation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2019 – First Foundation was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/10/2019 – First Foundation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2019 – First Foundation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/7/2019 – First Foundation was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/25/2019 – First Foundation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2019 – First Foundation was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

FFWM stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $16.29. 93,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,096. First Foundation Inc has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,562,000 after buying an additional 49,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,331,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 6.2% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,439,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,348,000 after buying an additional 83,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 75.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 645,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 276,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

