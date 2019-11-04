Financial Contrast: Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) versus Piper Jaffray Companies (OTCMKTS:PJC)

Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) and Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Capital Financial has a beta of -1.66, meaning that its stock price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Jaffray Companies has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.2% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of Capital Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Capital Financial and Piper Jaffray Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Piper Jaffray Companies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Piper Jaffray Companies has a consensus price target of $84.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.56%. Given Piper Jaffray Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Piper Jaffray Companies is more favorable than Capital Financial.

Dividends

Capital Financial pays an annual dividend of $50.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Piper Jaffray Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Piper Jaffray Companies pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Financial and Piper Jaffray Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Financial $15.07 million N/A -$290,000.00 N/A N/A Piper Jaffray Companies $800.99 million 1.39 $57.04 million $6.13 12.82

Piper Jaffray Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Financial and Piper Jaffray Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Financial -2.80% -123.36% -7.99% Piper Jaffray Companies 10.99% 12.42% 7.24%

Summary

Piper Jaffray Companies beats Capital Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Financial

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage firm, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking capabilities that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities for customer facilitation and strategic trading purposes. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in late stage private companies, and private equity funds and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. Piper Jaffray Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

