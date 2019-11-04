Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FCAU. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.18 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Commerzbank upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,046,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,580. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 8.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

