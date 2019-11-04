Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Receives GBX 229.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 229.17 ($2.99).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

In other Ferrexpo news, insider Christopher Mawe bought 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £6,830.85 ($8,925.72).

FXPO stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 131.65 ($1.72). The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 221.38. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 127.86 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 305.60 ($3.99).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.